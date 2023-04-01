CREATING CHILD-FRIENDLY HAVEN

The floods have dealt a devastating blow to families, including children losing all their toys and books, which would adversely affect their mental health and well-being in the long term. Play Unlimited co founder Datin P.H. Wong, in partnership with Da Men Mall in USJ 1, Subang Jaya, aims to soften the blow by creating a safe child-friendly place in flood relief centres, and providing children with toys and books. (Pic) Volunteers help with the distribution of toys and other materials to children at relief centres.SYAZWAN KAMAL THESUN