CULTURAL DIFFERENT

The saying that love is blind holds true for Lulie Obu and Adison Pillai, who first locked eyes 31 years ago in Bintulu, Sarawak. Lulie, 55, told theSun she and Adison, 56, were working together then as the latter was based in East Malaysia, employed by a timber company. Adison, then a 25-year-old executive, was an adventurous soul and fell in love with Sarawakian culture and the Iban community, thanks partly to Lulie, who introduced him to her rich heritage. (Pic) Adison and Lulie at their home in Subang Bestari, Selangor. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN