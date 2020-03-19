Day one of Restricted Movement Order

From bustling, lively and jam-packed to almost a ghost town. That is the reality of the Covid-19 virus which has brought Bukit Bintang, arguably Kuala Lumpur’s “most happening” hub, to its knees.

This comes following the 14-day Restricted Movement Order (RMO) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last Monday to curb the Covid-19 from spreading.

Almost all business owners in the area adhered to the directive and closed their premises except for outlets like supermarkets, grocery and convenience stores that sell daily essentials.

Restaurants and fast-food chains were only serving takeaways.

Nightlife entertainment outlets, which are among Bukit Bintang’s main attractions, had their shutters down.

Bukit Bintang, which used to be crowded with tourists and locals, is now visited by smaller crowds and no traffic congestion can be seen.