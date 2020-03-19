SEARCH
Day one of Restricted Movement Order

19 Mar 2020 / 04:57 H.
    A motorist was seen passing by an empty Tuanku Abdul Rahman street yesterday morning which normally experience traffic congestion as Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced nationwide restriction of movement order as a precautionary measure on Monday effective from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020 following the spread of Covid-19 in the country. - ZAHID IZZANI / THE SUN

From bustling, lively and jam-packed to almost a ghost town. That is the reality of the Covid-19 virus which has brought Bukit Bintang, arguably Kuala Lumpur’s “most happening” hub, to its knees.

This comes following the 14-day Restricted Movement Order (RMO) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last Monday to curb the Covid-19 from spreading.

Almost all business owners in the area adhered to the directive and closed their premises except for outlets like supermarkets, grocery and convenience stores that sell daily essentials.

Restaurants and fast-food chains were only serving takeaways.

Nightlife entertainment outlets, which are among Bukit Bintang’s main attractions, had their shutters down.

Bukit Bintang, which used to be crowded with tourists and locals, is now visited by smaller crowds and no traffic congestion can be seen.

  • A mosque caretaker locking up the main gate of Bandar Tun Hussein Onn Mosque which is closed for worship activities following a Restriction of Movement Order announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday as preventive measure to combat the spread of Covid-19. Zahid IZZANI / THE SUN
  • Quiet and empty street of Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur following a Restriction of Movement Order announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday as preventive measure to combat the spread of Covid-19. ZAHID IZZANI / THE SUN
  • A garbage sweeper was seen cleaning Persiaran Perdana, Putrajaya with an empty background view of the Prime Minister Office after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin imposed a Restriction of Movement Order nationwide as preventive measure to combat the spread of Covid-19 which had claimed two national lifes. - ASHRAF SHAMSUL/THE SUN
  • An empty view of a popular shoping mall in Putrajaya with many shops closes down after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin imposed a Restriction of Movement Order nationwide as preventive measure to combat the spread of Covid-19 that has claimed two national lifes. - ASHRAF SHAMSUL/THE SUN
  • The amount of Rapid Ferry commuters in Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim Ferry Terminal, Butterworth, Penang to Raja Tun Uda Ferry Terminal seems lesser than in normal days following a Restriction of Movement Order announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday as preventive measure to combat the spread of Covid-19. - MASRY CHE ANI/THE SUN
  • Traffic situation in George Town, Penang seems to be lesser after a Restriction of Movement Order was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday as a precautionary measure following the spread of Covid-19 in the country effective from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020. - MASRY CHE ANI/THE SUN
  • A woman passing by a rare sights of an empty street of Bukit Bintang Monorail Line in Kuala Lumpur following a Restriction of Movement Order announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday as preventive measure to combat the spread of Covid-19. - HAFIZ SOHAIMI/THESUN
  • A quiet environment in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur as many shops closed following a Restriction of Movement Order announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday as preventive measure to combat the spread of Covid-19. - HAFIZ SOHAIMI/THESUN
