DRUG RING CRIPPLE

Police have busted an international drug trafficking syndicate in Penang after arresting eight men, including two Thais, and seizing 840kg of ganja worth RM2.12 million. Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the arrests and drug seizure were made in two raids on Friday and Saturday. Seven men were arrested when police raided a house in Sungai Bakap in Nibong Tebal on the mainland at 1am. An armed policeman guards the drugs seized in raids in Nibong Tebal, Penang following the arrests of eight individuals, including two Thai nationals recently. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN