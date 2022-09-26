ENCOUNTERS WITH COMMUNISTS

With a deep desire to defend the country’s sovereignty, Major (Rtd) Anuar Abdul Hamid took on many challenges, including fighting with communist terrorists. His training to move stealthily in the dark of night into enemy territory stood in good stead and saved his life during his time in the army. For his valour and 19 years of service, Annuar was awarded the Pingat Peringatan Awam medal in 1978. Anuar showing his medals and a picture of him greeting the late Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mu’azzam Shah. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN