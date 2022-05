Effective May 1, the wearing of face masks outdoors and in open areas will no longer be compulsory. However, it will remain a requirement indoors and in public transport vehicles, including e-hailing vehicles, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said yesterday when announcing the relaxation of Covid-19 preventive and control measures in line with the transition to the endemic phase. The public has the option of not wearing face masks outdoors starting May 1. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN