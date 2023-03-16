FAMILY JOINS HANDS

A family’s passion for helping underprivileged children has led them to set up a home in Kulim, Kedah, just for the purpose. Batu Grace Children’s Home chairman B. Suresh said his family has always wanted to help the underprivileged and they felt a home for children was one of the best ways to do it. Today, the home houses 50 children with 23 boys ranging in age from two to 18 years and 27 girls from four to 18. When the home was first set up, he believed it would only attract a few children, but the final result was the 50 children it has today because it does not turn away any child sent there for help. A volunteer helping the children develop IT skills at the home. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN