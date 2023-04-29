FESTIVE TREAT

Nestle Ice Cream Malaysia gave out 10,000 pints of its recently launched Nestle La Cremeria Chocolate Brownie Fudge and Butter Cookies ice cream to more than 2,000 underprivileged families here. Nestle partnered with social activist and philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, popularly known as Uncle Kentang, to hand out the ice cream in Puchong Utama. The event was part of its “Raya Together-gether Bersama Nestle La Cremeria” campaign, which aimed to share the festive joy with less privileged communities. SYAZWAN KAMAL THESUN