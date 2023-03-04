FIRST IN ASIA

DC fans – WOW Event Asia has just launched its exclusive The World of DC Exhibition at Tropicana Gardens Mall, Petaling Jaya, which features movie props, concept art, costumes, life-size exhibits, and various interactive elements, as well as exclusive merchandise celebrating iconic DC Super Heroes such as Superman, Batman, and Super-Villains Harley Quinn and Joker. The World of DC Exhibition with copyright from Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment via Beast Kingdom Co Ltd. SYAZWAN KAMAL THESUN