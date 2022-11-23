Excitement and thrill are clearly seen on the faces of young voters aged 18 and above as they dip their index finger in the indelible ink bottle to cast their ballot for the first time in the 15th general election (GE15) nationwide.

Their fervent hope to see their elected representatives helm the country’s administration was shown by their early presence at the polling station with friends, siblings and family members. First-time voters shared that the voting process experience was not as complicated as they had expected, only taking about 10 minutes to complete the process. (Pic) First-time voters casting votes at Sekolah Menegah Kebangsaan Bandar Tun Hussein Onn Dua in Cheras. SYED AZAHAR SYED OSMAN THESUN