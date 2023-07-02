FLEXIBLE SEWING, DRESSMAKING CLASSES

Mention the Singer brand and the first thing anybody would think of is sewing machines. This not only applies in Malaysia but in India too, according to the founder of D Sew Club, a sewing school located on Jalan Kerinchi, that offers courses in sewing and dressmaking, specifically targeted at those with busy schedules such as full-time students and stay-at-home parents. Its founder Kalpana Singh said the school offers various courses for beginners through to professionals, with flexible schedules. (Pic) Kalpana said she uses Singer sewing machines exclusively as she has a strong emotional connection to the brand. SYAZWANKAMAL THESUN