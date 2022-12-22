FORMER JUDGE HONOURED

Former High Court and Court of Appeal judge Datuk Seri Hishamudin Yunus was honoured on Wednesday for his “unflinching commitment to judicial independence” during the launch of his book, Upholding The Federal Constitution: The Judicial Thoughts Of Dato’ Seri Hishamudin Yunus. The event was officiated by the Yang di Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir. Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who was also present at the event, wrote in the foreword of the book that Hishamudin served with distinction on the bench and presided over matters without fear or favour. (Pic) Tuanku Muhriz flanked by Hishamudin (left) and Saravana at the book launch in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN