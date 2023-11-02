HARMONY WITHIN BLENDED FAMILIES

When Yuri Tiru Pillai Schneider married her German husband, Sven Schneider, she inherited an instant family as he had a son, Ian, from an earlier marriage. As Ian was the only child in her marriage, Yuri devoted herself to raising him as best as she could, while experiencing the usual misconceptions and stereotypes, which led her to write a book, Two Homes, One Family. Yuri, 34, who resides with her family in Petaling Jaya, said the book serves to shed more light on the role of stepparents, and also to dispel the “evil stepmother” myth made popular by children’s books, such as Cinderella and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She felt Ian, who is five years old, could not comprehend her role as his mother even though she took care of him full-time, five days a week, while freelancing as a communications specialist. He would spend the weekends with his biological mother, who is Chinese. She then decided to explain to Ian, who was quite confused by the different complexions in the family, how it all came about. She did this by drawing a family tree and describing his relationship to each of the family members. (Pic) Yuri with Sven and Ian”. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN