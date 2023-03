Nurzaini Zahayup, who prefers to be known as Zai, is a single mother on a mission to ensure financial independence for her family, despite suffering from lupus, an energy sapping autoimmune disease that severely limits her movement. Zai faces an uphill battle each day as she struggles to grow her catering business and run her cafe. (Pic) Zai and her assistants serving customers at her restaurant. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN