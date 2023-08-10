HURDLES FOR PWD

“Have some consideration for persons with disabilities (PWD).” This is the plea by non-governmental organisation OKU Rights Matter project officer Ng Lai Thin. “PWD have been struggling to navigate through old as well as new buildings due to the lack of facilities that are available to them . “They are also forced to navigate through man-made obstacles, which have caused injuries or fatalities. ”Ng said some 16% of the population are categorised as PWD and around 8.7% of the country’s 33 million population are aged 60 and above. (Pic) Accessing buildings without PWD-friendly facilities is a daunting task for people in wheelchairs. ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN