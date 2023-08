At the Ceramah Mega Perdana programme in Ukay Perdana, Selangor, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated the unity government’s commitment to end hardcore poverty this year, even if additional funds are required for the purpose. (Pic) Anwar speaking at a ceramah in Hulu Kelang, Gombak on Sunday. – AMIRUL SYAFIQ/THESUN