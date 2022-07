There needs to be a rethink of the country’s public transport system if Malaysians, especially the B40 group, are to better manage their finances with the increase in the cost of living. University Technology Sarawak Prof Dr Wan Nor Azriyati Wan Abd Aziz said Malaysia’s public transport system is not helping the B40 group as much as it should. Wan Nor Azriyati said in new townships, the B40 are mostly deprived of the opportunity to enjoy direct public transport. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN