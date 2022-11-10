INMATES BUCK TREND

In March, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad told Parliament 17,613 public university students dropped out in 2021, and 5,165 others suspended their education without providing reasons. She also said 20,577 private university students postponed their studies for reasons such as personal or family health issues, financial problems, and to get a job. Yet, since the Malaysian Prison Department (MPD) tie-up with Open University Malaysia (OUM) in 2009, 21 inmates have graduated with diplomas, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees. theSun spoke to two of five Kajang Prison inmates who graduated at OUM’s 26th Convocation at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur recently. The five inmates from Kajang Prison hold their scrolls high at the OUM convocation on Sunday. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN