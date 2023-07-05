INTRODUCED BY FAMILY MEMBERS

A significant number of children aged between nine and 12 years have tried vaping after being indirectly lured by their fathers or brothers to give it a try, said Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) education officer N. V. Subbarow. He said although these children did not buy any vape or e-cigarette gadgets, they would frequently try their father’s vape or e-cigarette while he used it at home or in the car.

“Most of the children, who were not smokers, said this was how they had tried vaping,” he added. The information was gathered during awareness programmes on smoking, vaping and the use of e-cigarettes conducted by CAP in several primary and secondary schools in Penang. Vaping is the act of inhaling the vapour produced by an e-cigarette or vaporiser, which is dangerous and addictive. (Pic) A licensed trader showing a variety of vape liquids, some of which can be attractive to children due to the packaging. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN