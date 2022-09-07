LABOUR OF LOVE

Watching his mother struggle to cook nasi lemak and kuih before dawn each day prompted 16-year-old Muhammad Ilham Mohd Fadzil to help sell her fare. The Form Four student said he could not bear the sight of seeing his mother working alone and offered to help her sell at the Setiawangsa Light Rail Transit station every day after school. “I wish I could do more, but I must focus on my school work too,” he said, adding that he joined his mother to sell nasi lemak and kuih at the station since he was six years old before selling it on his own. Muhammad Ilham selling pulut panggang at his makeshift stall. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN