LEBIH MURAH CAMPAIGN

The rising cost of living has impacted Malaysians and their ability to buy household groceries at affordable prices, either due to higher logistics expenses, labour costs or even geopolitical situations. In view of this, Lotus’s Malaysia has stepped in to give Malaysians more value when they shop at their stores.

At the launch of the #LotussLebihMurah campaign at Lotus’s Kepong Product Assessment Centre, Lotus’s Malaysia customer executive director Vivian Yap said:

“In an effort to provide customers with more choices for affordable and quality products, Lotus’s has slashed prices of over 3,500 grocery items, branded and as well as Lotus’s own brand, by up to 37% and the total investment of RM50 million would be absorbed by Lotus’s.

“The campaign, which includes many necessities among Malaysian household groceries, includes rice, cooking oil, instant noodles, canned sardines and mackerel, seasoning sauces, coffee and tea, margarine and butter, cheese, yoghurt, icecream, frozen food, snacks, biscuits, chocolates, diapers, children milk formula, feminine hygiene care and even pet food. (Pic) Yap showing some of the choices of food items available at Lotus’s at affordable prices. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN