LIFE LESSONS THROUGH ARTWORKS

A painter with a difference, Mohd Shaimy Hashim has triggered countless discussions among the public and art enthusiasts over the meaning of his creations. Mohd Shaimy, 70, said he uses art as a medium to entice viewers to ponder upon a diverse range of essential life lessons.

“My painting telur di hujung tanduk seeks to inform viewers that although life is precious, there is still enjoyment to be had.

“It is a balancing act. It means we must be careful with how we proceed in life and try to avoid mistakes while also living life on the edge.” He expressed hope that future artists could learn from the essence of his creations on the struggles of a fellow painter.

“Being an artist is not an easy path and it is certainly not a new thing. There are times when people are unable to understand and appreciate the art you created.

“I have been through such hardships. I own the Pantai Timur Gallery in Kuantan and it is common for visitors to enter and question whether what I painted was art.

“They only see eeriness in the paintings when viewing them objectively.” According to Mohd Shaimy, painting is a time-consuming art form, taking up to several months to finalise a piece of work when in the right mindset. (Pic) Mohd Shaimy explaining the essence of one of his paintings at the exhibition. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN