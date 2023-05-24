LITTLE NAP, BIG RISK

With fatigue a common complaint due to the heatwave currently being experienced in the country, motorists have been cautioned about nodding off while driving, puttingthemselves and other road users at risk. The danger of microsleep is real, as police said between 2011 and 2021, there were a total of 1,305 fatalities attributed to drivers falling asleep at the wheel due to fatigue. The Meteorological Department also reported that temperatures have soared to unprecedented levels in recent weeks, with daily highs of between 35°C and 37°C.(Pic) Between 2011 and 2021, a total of 1,305 fatalities were attributed to drivers falling asleep at the wheel due to fatigue. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN