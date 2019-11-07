MAGIC OF THE HAND DRUMS

The sound of Kompang is a commom feature in a malay wedding. Sunpixman Ashraf Shamsul spend time with the kompang maker Mohd Alif Arif Zakaria to see how kompang being made from beginning to end.

2- Because of its streangth the body of the kompang is carved out of the Leban or Halban wood.

3- The body of the kompang is shaped on a laythe.

4- The wooden frames of the kompang is dried under the sun.

5- They scrape away the hair from the dried goat skin using a blade.

6- A rope is wrapped around the kompang to reinforce its structure.

7- He checks the frame of the kompang for any cracks or flaws.

8- The dried goat skin is stretched over the kompang to form the drumhead.

9- To test the strength of the instrument, the craftsman puts his body weight on top of the kompang.

10- The craftsman finishes the kompang with layers of shellac giving it a glossy amber sheen.