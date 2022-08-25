‘MAJESTIC SHIP’

A majestic dragon-shaped paper ship (Say Hong Chun) will be sending off departed souls at the Sian Chye Tong temple in Air Itam, Penang on Aug 20. The ship will be burnt as a final send-off ritual for the departed, culminating in the seventh lunar month Cheow Thor celebration, which is being held at the temple until Aug 20. The brainchild behind the paper ship construction is the temple’s youth section chairman, Loh Choon Teik. He suggested that the boat’s frame be made of bamboo and cardboard, with the exterior fully covered with more than 6,000 pieces of folded Ong Seng Jee (joss papers with Buddhist scriptures imprinted on them). Loh putting the finishing touches to the paper ship. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN