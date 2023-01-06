With road crashes being a daily occurrence in the country, a road safety expert has urged the authorities to make dashcams compulsory for all motor vehicles, particularly public vehicles. According to the latest figures released by police, there were 402,626 road crashes between January and September last year. Universiti Putra Malaysia head of the Putra Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion Research Group Prof Dr Kulanthayan K.C. Mani said a dashcam is an important device to install in vehicles.

“The government should promote the use of dashcams with other stakeholders. For example, the insurance industry would benefit from dashcam recordings in terms of compensation involving road crashes.

“Dashcams also help a lot in crash investigations by police and insurance (adjustors),” he said, adding that they should be made compulsory as they can be a component for recording evidence in road crashes. Kulanthayan said dashcams could point to how a road crash occurred, especially when there are no witnesses. They also represent a supplementary but critical device for investigators of a crash case. Kokila said dashcams are like any other recording device, such as a CCTV system, from which footage can be used as a crucial part of evidence in a court case. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN