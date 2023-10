Taiwan and Malaysia have forged strong and close ties, especially in recent years, despite not having formal diplomatic relations, said Taiwan’s new representative Phoebe Yeh during the reception of the 112th anniversary of its national day on Oct 5. Commenting on bilateral relations, she said Taiwan and Malaysia have enjoyed positive trade and investment cooperation over the years. (Pic) Yeh (centre) with officials during the reception on Oct 5. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN