Fiction should be separated from facts in the Malaysian blockbuster film Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan, said historian Dr Ranjit Singh Malhi. He added that such differentiation was important to avoid sendingwrong messages to the public, particularly in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society. Ranjit said it was important to avoid sending wrong messages to the public. Rahimi and Azlihisham Mustafa were among many who thronged cinemas to watch Mat Kilau.HAFIZ SOHAIMI THESUN