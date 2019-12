MIOR Syamel Mior Razi, 22, is a food delivery rider who is deaf since birth. But he doesn’t let that get in the way of anything that he wants to do in life.

Syamel, who is from Cheras, is the only one in the family who was born with a hearing impairment. He has been working for Grab Food since he was 19

His day is fraught with challenges as he faces many risks and near-misses that his fellow riders don’t.

Syamel said some days can be tough as communication can be a struggle for Syamel. He needs to use sign language, and some people might misunderstand him.

There was once where he was assaulted for failing to get the right message across using sign language.

Nonetheless, he is thankful that modern communication has made it easier for people like him to communicate. Even so, miscommunication still sometimes occur.

However, Syamel has learned to be street-smart and rely heavily on instincts and experience to stay ahead. He has a record of making 32 deliveries in a day but he averages 15 orders per day. He believes he has done alright so far.