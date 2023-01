The Health Ministry (MOH) is stepping up enforcement against food handlers in the country who fail to comply with government regulations that protect the public from contamination and other hazards, said its Food Safety and Quality senior director Norrani Eksan. (Pic) A worker at a food court in Kuala Lumpur clearing a table. He is seen wearing a facemask as required but not wearing an apron and without a cap, gloves. SYAZWAN KAMAL THESUN