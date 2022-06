The opening of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Putrajaya Line is expected to spur and revitalise development in old, existing areas, as well as areas yet to be developed, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. In celebration of the opening, Ismail Sabri announced free rides for one month on all public transport options operated by RapidKL, namely MRT, Light Rail Transit, Bus Rail Transit, Monorel and RapidKL buses, starting immediately. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN