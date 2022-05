Sanyeong Agricultural Solutions Sdn Bhd marketing executive Nur Najihah Mat Zain showing a farmer how to fly the DJI Agras T30 drone at the launch of the SMART SBB large scale padi planting programme and signing of a memorandum of understanding between the company and the government at Permatang Nibong in Penang. The 26kg drone can be used to spray pesticides and fertilisers as well as sow seeds. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN