MULTIRACIAL LION DANCE TROUPE

While the lion dance is common during Chinese New Year and rarely makes news on its own, one local troupe has become an overnight sensation after a video of its multiracial performers was posted on social media. The video featured young performers from the Yong Jun Dragon and Lion Dance Bukit Beruntung Troupe. The short clip of its performance was shared via Facebook by user “Liondancefreak”. Its founder Kobe Chan Yong Zhen said the performance was held during the troupe’s tribute to the newly established Subang chapter of the Xuan Long Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe. “The Xuan Long association has many franchises and Subang Xuan Long is a newer one. We went there to lend support and congratulate them,” said Chan, adding that the troupe consists of 12 members ranging in age from 12 to 19. The performance started with a Malay girl beating a large barrel drum, followed by her Malay, Chinese and Indian troupe members on the gong and cymbals. The video garnered more than 66,000 likes and 10,000 shares as at press time. The drummer, who kicked off the performance was Khairunnisa Adawiyah Khairil Johari, 14, with her sister Khairunnisa Afifah Khairil Johari, 12, on cymbals. The older sibling said their interest in the art of lion dance started five years ago. (Pic) The teen troupe posing for a group picture during a practice session recently. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN