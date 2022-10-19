MUTED DEEPAVALI SPENDING

With just a week to Deepavali, traders at Little India in Brickfields are complaining that sales are slow and shoppers are not spending as much as they usually would, despite it being a postpandemic period. While shoppers are present in numbers to get items in preparation for Deepavali on Oct 24, many are looking for bargains rather than splurging on the once-a year Festival of Lights. Traders and small business owners who spoke to theSun said they were increasing their promotions to attract customers to purchase sarees, gold jewellery and other items traditionally popular during the celebration, such as an array of sweets and cookies that are being sold under canopies along the pavement. Although there is no lack of visitors browsing the wares on display, traders are saying shoppers are showing a level of prudence never seen before. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN