A two-year project to build a road finally culminated in the opening of Jalan Chong Hwa in Taman Kaya.

Chong Hwa Independent High School Board chairman Tan Sri Lim Keng Cheng said the purpose to build the new road was to alleviate traffic congestion issues in the area.

“We had complaints from Taman Kaya residents who said they suffered hardships due to congestion caused by parents who were sending or fetching their children from our school.

“It became a major issue for the residents because if an emergency occurred during peak hours, they would be stuck and unable to exit the residential area,” he said.

Lim, who officiated at the launch of Jalan Chong Hwa, said the road cost a total of RM3.2 million.

(Pic) Lim officiating at the opening ceremony in Taman Kaya. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN