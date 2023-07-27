NGO NEEDS AID

Yayasan Chow Kit (YCK) is appealing to the public for financial aid as the number of at-risk children it supports has grown exponentially since it was established in 2010.

Founded by Dr Hartini Zainuddin to provide children in the Jalan Chow Kit area with a safe place to socialise, its activities have expanded to include counselling, education, financial support, assistance with documentation and foster care.

Its CEO Ananti Rajasingam said YCK currently looks after about 120 children at its old building at Jalan Chow Kit, in addition to another 50 who were referred to it through third parties.

“We need a bigger space as we have a list of children who are in desperate need of our services. But we are unable to register and support them as we are limited by space.” YCK operates three facilities – Pusat Aktiviti Kanak-Kanak, Kuala Lumpur Krash Pad and YCK Safehouse. The last is at an undisclosed location specifically for higherrisk children and infants. The foundation has also rented space in a building located on Jalan Belia in the Chow Kit area, which can support up to 200 children. It has raised about RM500,000 for renovation works but needs another RM400,000 as costs have risen since the initial estimate was provided. (Pic) Apart from education, YCK also has programmes involving sports and spiritual development. SYAZWAN KAMAL THESUN