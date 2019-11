Lately, clowns have been getting a bad rap. Movies like IT and Joker have depicted clowns as deranged maniacs out for blood and who bring chaos to the human race.

But theSun’s Amirul Syafiq Mohd Din believes there are still sweet clowns out there who want to bring joy and happiness. And luckily for us, he manages to find one.

For ten years, Mohd Fadly Abu Hassan has been entertaining children under the moniker of Awang The Clown. It was a huge step for the 38-year-old father of four, who started his career as an accountant in an electrical company belonging to his family.

When meeting clients, he would use magic to break the ice, and they were always eager to watch his little magic tricks. That encouraged him to take magic to another level, and combine it with clowning to entertain children. He eventually became a full time professional clown.

Mohd Fadly began learning the tricks of the trade from other professional clowns whom he contacted through social media.

“Some of them I contacted personally, and others, I learnt from their YouTube channels,” said Mohd Fadly.

So far, the only thing that can make this talented clown cry is how the public often refers to corrupt and foolish political leaders as “clowns”.

He said: “Clowns have never stolen money. Clowns work hard for their money. Clowns always advise children never to steal. And clowns are not stupid. I know some clowns who are PHD holders.”