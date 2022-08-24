OFF TO JAIL

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was sent to Kajang Prison to serve his 12 year jail sentence following the decision of the Federal Court to uphold his conviction, jail sentence and fine for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds. Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat in her broad grounds said having pored through the evidence, the submissions and the rest of the records of appeal, it was found that Najib’s complaints as contained in the petition of appeal was devoid of any merit. Najib waves to his supporters on arrival at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya for his appeal hearing. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN