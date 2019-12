After losing a leg eight years ago, Muhamad Haqimie Hasim thought he lost his ability to play his favourite sport.

Tears flowed in his eyes when he dreamt he had both of his legs and could play football again.

But, on a fateful day, thanks to a caring friend, he found that there is still hope for him on the field.

Now at 28, this once shy student is a successful freelance real estate consultant, a national amputee football player, a husband, and a father. These are feats he might not have achieved if it were not for his loss.

He uses his confidence and conviction to motivate other amputees, to not give up on their dreams, and that let them know they are not alone in this world.

Through pictures, Sunpixman Asyraf Rasid tells the story of how Haqimie, as a part of the national amputee football team, went face to face with an able-bodied football team in a friendly match.

The match was against The Ohana FC, a local football club team that is active in the Klang Valley social circuit and winner of the Community Award at this year’s National Football Awards.