ONE-STOP DIGITAL HEALTHCARE

With the advance of medical technology, easier methods are now available for patients to consult health experts. One such method is the CariDoctorElectronic Prescription Service (CariDoctor), a one-stop solution launched yesterday by the Caring Pharmacy Group to meet public healthcare needs. Through the platform, a pharmacist contacts available doctors on behalf of patients who require consultation for minor illnesses such as headaches, rashes and skin infections. This allows them to obtain seamless professional advice and medical prescriptions from registered doctors. Caring Pharmacy chief pharmacist Wong Hooi Fen said CariDoctor complements a physical consultation and is not meant to totally replace a visit to the doctor. Caring Pharmacy staff will be at hand at its outlets nationwide to assist the public with the CariDoctor platform services. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN