Malaysians have hailed the implementation of fully online passport applications and renewals at three immigration offices in Selangor from June 1. Commenting on Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s announcement that the Kajang, Kelana Jaya and Wangsa Maju immigration offices will go fully online, they said the move makes it more convenient for them. (Pic) Immigration offices are less crowded now after the implementation of online renewal of passports. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN