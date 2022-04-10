PARKING PAINS

With serious parking problems being the norm at many Klang Valley government hospitals frustrating patients and those who accompany them for doctor’s appointments, the Health Ministry is finally in the process of finding solutions to the matter. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the ministry is looking into the issue comprehensively and has instructed that hospitals with critical parking problem, such as Serdang Hospital and Tuanku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang, be given attention. Shortage of spaces for cars at Serdang Hospital forces visitors to haphazardly park their vehicles on the road. HAFIZ SOHAIMI THESUN