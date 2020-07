DELICIOUS FRUITs ... Penang Agriculture Department officials (from left) Nurzaidah Zainal Badri, Noor Azura Abdul Rahim, Siti Roshasmiza Roslan and Norainy Hashim showing top-grade durian clones - Black Thorn, Musang King, Red Prawn and IOI - at an event showcasing premium durian from Penang and local fruits at Bukit Suling in Kubang Semang yesterday. – MASRY CHE ANI/THESUN