SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Images

Photo Of The Day

16 Jun 2020 / 18:12 H.
    Photo Of The Day
    SLOW START... A trader at the Chowrasta Market in Penang cuts a lonely figure among his wares yesterday as businesses nationwide resume operations with the implementation of the recovery movement control order on June 10. – MASRY CHE ANI/THESUN
Unlimited access ... Public transport users can enjoy unlimited travel for 30 days at RM30 across LRT, MRT, KL Monorail, BRT and Rapid KL stage buses until the end of this year with the My30 travel pass. – ZAHID IZZANI/ THESUN
Unlimited access ... Public transport users can enjoy unlimited travel for 30 days at RM30 across LRT, MRT, KL Monorail, BRT and Rapid KL stage buses until the end of this year with the My30 travel pass. – ZAHID IZZANI/ THESUN
$!A barber giving Jagdeep a haircut after a spot check at the premises in Lebuh Acheh in Penang yesterday. – MASRY CHE ANI/THE SUN
A barber giving Jagdeep a haircut after a spot check at the premises in Lebuh Acheh in Penang yesterday. – MASRY CHE ANI/THE SUN
Did you like this article?

email blast