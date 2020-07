UPLIFTING SENDOFF ... Senior assistant (co-curriculum) Jumilah Zakaria waved to some of her students from a helicopter at her retirement party at SMK Banda Baru Sungai Buloh in Sungai Buloh yesteray. Jumilah, who has served as a teacher for 30 years, was earlier given a ride in a luxury car at the event. – ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN