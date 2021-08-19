Photo Of The Day

GEORGE TOWN: A group of nine “superheroes” brought some cheer to the frontliners and vaccine recipients at the mega vaccine delivery centre at the Spice Arena here this afternoon.

All eyes turned towards their direction as soon as they walked into the centre about 1pm. Those waiting in line for their jabs took out their cell phones and clicked away.

Of the nine, only one of them behind the ‘Predator’ suit, Azhar A Rahman, 64, received his second AstraZeneca shot today.

Speaking after receiving his shot, Azhar said their presence there was to bring cheer to all those at the PPV. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN