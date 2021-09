HOT SELLING... Fruit trader Mohd Azam Mohd Nor,45 shows the super sweet MD2 or honey pineapple at his stall on Jalan Tenggiri in Seberang Jaya, Penang yesterday. The MD2 pineapple, a hot favourite among Malaysians due to its uniform bright gold colour, sweeter taste, higher vitamic C content, lower libre and lower acidity, is sold at around RM6 a kg. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN