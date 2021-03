A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and a single use syringe arranged at the University Hospital in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, Malaysia, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The first phase of the vaccine roll-out that will run through April involves about 500,000 frontliners comprising health-care, defense and security personnel, as well as teachers with co-morbidities, according to the government. - ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN