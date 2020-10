NOT AGAIN! ... Two residents carry water from a tanker truck in Jalan Cengal, Setapak, just outside the Kuala Lumpur city centre, yesterday. Some 1.2 million households in the Klang Valley were affected by water cuts after Air Selangor shut down four water treatment plants due to pollution, just a day after a burst pipe affected supply to some of the residents. – ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN