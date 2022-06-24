PLAN TO PLANT THREE MILLION TREES

Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd has plans to plant three million trees over the next three years through Project RELeaf, a reforestation initiative in line with the company’s pledge to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Nestle Malaysia CEO Juan Aranols said the company was conscious of the importance of conserving natural ecosystems, which are vital for wildlife corridors and help mitigate the risk of human-animal conflict. Juan Aranols (right) working with volunteers during a tree planting event recently. PIC COURTESY OF NESTLE